AT THE SCENE: More than 20 police officers are at the scene of locked down street in Maryborough. Police believe the man may be armed.
Crime

BREAKING: Siege underway in M'boro street, armed police on scene

Boni Holmes
by
25th Sep 2018 2:19 PM

DOZENS of police officers have locked down May St in Maryborough where a man is believed to be armed. 

The entrance to May St from Dundas St has been blocked with police vehicles and the entrance from Cambridge St has been blocked with road spikes.

More than 20 uniformed and plain clothes police officers are on the scene with nine police vehicles parked.

The Chronicle understands several officers are wearing bulletproof vests and have guns in hand. 

A neighbour, who lives on Dundas St, told the Chronicle police officers first arrived on the street about 12.30pm.

 

MORE TO COME...

