UPDATE: Road clear after car crash on Granville Bridge

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Granville Bridge.

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Granville Bridge.

UPDATE, 11.20PM: A woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Granville Bridge on Thursday night.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said no one was injured in the crash.

Police were at the scene for about two hours directing traffic.

The road has now been cleared.

EARLIER,10.40PM: Police are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Granville Bridge.

The crash happened just before 9pm on Thursday night.

Police are directing traffic around the scene.

It is believed no one was injured in the crash.