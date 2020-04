Three cars were involved in a crash on the corner of Alice and Pallas streets in Maryborough.

SIX people have been assessed by paramedics after a crash in Maryborough on Saturday.

The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Alice and Pallas streets about 3.19pm.

Four people were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after the crash.

All were in a stable condition.

Traffic is moving freely at the scene in all directions.