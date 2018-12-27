Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services crews are on scene in Burrum Heads.
BREAKING: Smoke affecting road, Burrum Heads

Jessica Lamb
27th Dec 2018 4:54 PM

ABOUT 10 fire crews are on scene at a grass fire burning in Burrum Heads.

Firefighters are conducting back burning around properties in an effort to contain the fire near Burrum Heads Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed there was no direct threat to properties and crews would continue to back burn throughout the afternoon.

The fire broke out at 3pm today and the cause is unknown.

As smoke is affecting the area, residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

