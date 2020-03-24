BREAKING: Spike in Wide Bay coronavirus cases

SIX coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.

Across Queensland there are 78 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, raising the state total to 397.

In the space of two weeks more than 720 tests have been undertaken across Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's fever clinics.

According to the data available on Queensland Health's website, in three days there were three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the health district; one on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

That number has now jumped to six.

Fever clinics at Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough are open from 11am - 7.30pm, seven days a week.