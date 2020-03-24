Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The coronavirus.
The coronavirus.
News

BREAKING: Spike in Wide Bay coronavirus cases

Carlie Walker
24th Mar 2020 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.

Across Queensland there are 78 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, raising the state total to 397.

In the space of two weeks more than 720 tests have been undertaken across Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's fever clinics.

According to the data available on Queensland Health's website, in three days there were three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the health district; one on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

That number has now jumped to six.

Fever clinics at Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough are open from 11am - 7.30pm, seven days a week.

More Stories

coronavirus wide bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Officials keep voting process clean on local election day

        premium_icon Officials keep voting process clean on local election day

        News The Electoral Commission of Queensland has carefully considered the impact of COVID-19 on the conduct of the 2020 local government elections.

        HISTORY WRITTEN: Museum closes for the first time since 1974

        premium_icon HISTORY WRITTEN: Museum closes for the first time since 1974

        News It was in the best interest of volunteers and the public.

        ‘Might come to it’: Top GP’s lockdown prediction

        premium_icon ‘Might come to it’: Top GP’s lockdown prediction

        Health How more severe restrictions could save thousands of lives

        Coronavirus Qld: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Qld: all you need to know today

        News New wave of restrictions coming to keep people at home