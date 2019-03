Hinkler Regional Deal - (L) QLD assistant to the treasury Glenn Butcher, Keith Pitt MP, Mayor George Seymour and Nationals Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie.

Hinkler Regional Deal - (L) QLD assistant to the treasury Glenn Butcher, Keith Pitt MP, Mayor George Seymour and Nationals Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie. Cody Fox

THE State Government has not signed an agreement on the Hinkler Regional Deal.

This was expected to take place between all three levels of government on Tuesday.

The Chronicle understands both Bundaberg and Fraser Coast councils and the Federal Government have signed off on plotting an agreed path forward for the deal.

A signature from the State Government however has not been forthcoming.

See tomorrow's Chronicle for a full report.