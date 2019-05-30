Menu
Mackay Sugar's Racecourse Mill in the middle of the crushing season.
Mackay Sugar's Racecourse Mill in the middle of the crushing season. Campbell Gellie
State splashes cash on Mackay Sugar

Ashley Pillhofer
30th May 2019 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
THE State Government has pledged $14 million to support Mackay Sugar.

This morning at Racecourse Mill, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad announced the funding would go towards securing an international investor in Mackay Sugar.

Ms Trad said the support package would underpin a proposed $120 million investment in Mackay Sugar by German sugar giant Nordzucker. 

In October 2018, it was announced that Mackay Sugar had received a proposal from Nordzucker to acquire 70 per cent equity in the company

For the deal to go ahead, it is understood more than 75 per cent of shareholders would have to vote in favour of the deal. 

Mackay Sugar Limited executive chairman and CEO Mark Day said the State Government investment would be welcomed by growers and mill workers in the Mackay community.

He said the $14million state investment combined with the agreement with Nordzucker would set up the region's industry "for decades ahead".

More to come.

