BREAKING: Stolen property found at scene of Urangan blaze

Queensland Police are on the scene of a grass fire involving stolen property in Urangan.

Queensland Police are on the scene of a grass fire involving stolen property in Urangan. File

PROPERTY linked to a burglary on the Esplanade has been found at the scene of a grass fire in Urangan.

Officer in Charge of Maryborough Patrol Group Criminal Investigations Branch Acting Senior Detective David Harbison said an alleged male burglar was seen leaving 543 Charlton Esplanade around noon with stolen property.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a grass fire near Pulgul St and Pulgul Ck at 4.30pm where a 50m blaze was burning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the fire was out within 15 minutes of urban crews arriving.

Snr Det Harbinson said the blaze appears to have originated from property linked to the burglary earlier today.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.