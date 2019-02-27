Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police are on the scene of a grass fire involving stolen property in Urangan.
Queensland Police are on the scene of a grass fire involving stolen property in Urangan. File
News

BREAKING: Stolen property found at scene of Urangan blaze

Jessica Lamb
by
27th Feb 2019 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROPERTY linked to a burglary on the Esplanade has been found at the scene of a grass fire in Urangan.

Officer in Charge of Maryborough Patrol Group Criminal Investigations Branch Acting Senior Detective David Harbison said an alleged male burglar was seen leaving 543 Charlton Esplanade around noon with stolen property.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a grass fire near Pulgul St and Pulgul Ck at 4.30pm where a 50m blaze was burning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the fire was out within 15 minutes of urban crews arriving.

Snr Det Harbinson said the blaze appears to have originated from property linked to the burglary earlier today.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

fccrime fraser coast urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    First businesses move into ICON Medical Precinct

    premium_icon First businesses move into ICON Medical Precinct

    News Staff at the Eli Waters Medical Centre are the first people to take up residence at Hervey Bay's latest medical precinct

    • 27th Feb 2019 6:30 PM
    CRIME: Man, 39, allegedly caught inside Bay home

    premium_icon CRIME: Man, 39, allegedly caught inside Bay home

    News The incident happened about 2.30pm on February 26.

    • 27th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
    BREAKING: Man steals tip truck, crashes into house

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man steals tip truck, crashes into house

    News The driver attempted to flee before being stopped by police

    Changes could be in store to Coast's divisional boundaries

    premium_icon Changes could be in store to Coast's divisional boundaries

    Council News 3 divisions have numbers falling outside enrolment requirements