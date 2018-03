Police at the scene of a suspected meth lab at Dundowran.

Police at the scene of a suspected meth lab at Dundowran. Alistair Brightman

A CRIME scene has been established at a rural property where a suspected meth lab has allegedly been discovered near Hervey Bay.

The Chronicle understands raids were carried out at the Dundowran address on Wednesday morning.

Several people who were at the property have been taken to the Hervey Bay Police Station for questioning.

Detectives remain on scene.

