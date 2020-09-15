Menu
TSV Generic Emergency Services. Police, Ambulance, Fire, QFRS, Crocodile warning sign, Handcuffs, Police tape, Lights, Police Aware, Fire Hose, Fire kit, Rescue, Radio, Lifepac, Ambulance kit, Markings.
News

BREAKING: Teen charged after Coast stabbing

Carlie Walker
15th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged after a man was stabbed in Scarness on Monday.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the stabbing happened about 3.30pm.

The man, 47, received cuts to his chest, shoulder and wrist in the incident, the spokesman said.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The teenager was charged with unlawful wounding as a result of the incident, he said.

The boy will appear in Hervey Bay Children's Court at a later date.

