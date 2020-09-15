BREAKING: Teen charged after Coast stabbing

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged after a man was stabbed in Scarness on Monday.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the stabbing happened about 3.30pm.

The man, 47, received cuts to his chest, shoulder and wrist in the incident, the spokesman said.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The teenager was charged with unlawful wounding as a result of the incident, he said.

The boy will appear in Hervey Bay Children's Court at a later date.