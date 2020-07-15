Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

BREAKING: Teen charged over Maryborough armed robbery

Carlie Walker
15th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged over an armed robbery in Maryborough on July 9.

The alleged robbery happened about 6.30pm at Foodworks, Boys Avenue in Maryborough.

A knife was allegedly used to hold up the business.

Following investigations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch on July 14 arrested and charged a Point Vernon boy over the robbery.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act, charged with child under 18 committing a robbery while armed and wilful damage of police property.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information can call police and quote QP2001424730.

More Stories

armed robbery fccrime knife maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What to do if you find this Aussie icon injured

        premium_icon What to do if you find this Aussie icon injured

        Environment The two short-beaked echidnas were given a health check

        14 people wanted for questioning over Fraser Coast crimes

        premium_icon 14 people wanted for questioning over Fraser Coast crimes

        Crime Fraser Coast police warn you should not approach these people

        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime An alleged Saturday night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two arrests by...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites