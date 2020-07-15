BREAKING: Teen charged over Maryborough armed robbery

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged over an armed robbery in Maryborough on July 9.

The alleged robbery happened about 6.30pm at Foodworks, Boys Avenue in Maryborough.

A knife was allegedly used to hold up the business.

Following investigations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch on July 14 arrested and charged a Point Vernon boy over the robbery.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act, charged with child under 18 committing a robbery while armed and wilful damage of police property.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information can call police and quote QP2001424730.