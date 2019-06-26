BREAKING: Teen girl injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

A TEENAGE girl is being treated for injuries after a two-car crash in Maryborough.

The crash happened on the corner of Saltwater Creek Rd and Sydney St about 8.55am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said paramedics were at the scene and were treating the girl, aged in her late teens, after the crash.

Initial reports suggested a person had been trapped after the crash, however a spokeswoman from Queensland Fires and Emergency Services said no one had needed to be cut from the vehicles.

Traffic was reported to be flowing in both directions.