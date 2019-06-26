Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Teen girl injured in two-car crash in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
by
26th Jun 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE girl is being treated for injuries after a two-car crash in Maryborough.

The crash happened on the corner of Saltwater Creek Rd and Sydney St about 8.55am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said paramedics were at the scene and were treating the girl, aged in her late teens, after the crash.

Initial reports suggested a person had been trapped after the crash, however a spokeswoman from Queensland Fires and Emergency Services said no one had needed to be cut from the vehicles.

Traffic was reported to be flowing in both directions.

More Stories

fccrash maryborough teenage
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WATCH: Shark steals fisherman's feed on pier

    premium_icon WATCH: Shark steals fisherman's feed on pier

    Fishing He shared the footage to the Facebook page of his business and it already has more than 5400 views.

    Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

    News Increased cloud cover is expected in coming days.

    What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    premium_icon What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    Business Some have welcomed the proposals, but others aren't so sure

    BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    News He has spent years in the limelight, never shying away from a story.