BREAKING: Teen girl missing from Tinana

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Tinana.

The girl left a house in Tinana last night, January 3, and was last seen around 8.30pm on Eatonvale Road.

It is unknown where the girl was going.

Family and police hold concerns for her safety and well-being as she has not been in contact and her behaviour is very out of character.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 174cm tall with a fair completion, blonde, shoulder length hair, brown eyes and she wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen the girl or has information in relation to her whereabouts is urged to contact police.