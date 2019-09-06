Menu
GOOD NEWS: Rising Maryborough Speedway talent Ashleigh Moller is recovering after emergency brain surgery.
News

BREAKING: Teen speedway star out of surgery

Christian Berechree
by
6th Sep 2019 6:54 PM
MARYBOROUGH teen speedway star, Ashleigh Moller, is recovering after emergency brain surgery.

Her dad, Wayne Moller, confirmed in a Facebook post her operation had been a success.

"Ashleigh is out of surgery, alert, talking and in recovery," Mr Moller said.

"She has come through the surgery extremely well."

 

Ashleigh Moller with her dad, Wayne, after coming out of surgery to remove a brain tumour.
Mr Moller said the advice from Ashleigh's medical team was that things "couldn't have gone any better."

"They believe they got all the tumour and that from what they have seen it's a benign tumour," he said.

"Just need to wait for the test results and another MRI in the coming days to confirm everything."

 

Ashleigh Moller's scan, taken after her brain tumour (circled in red) was removed.
Ashleigh, 16, received the shock brain tumour diagnosis on Sunday, just hours after going to hospital, complaining of headaches and blurry vision.

Speaking to the Chronicle from her Brisbane hospital room on Wednesday, Ashleigh was optimistic ahead of her operation.

"I have plenty in my life left to live. My family have been absolutely amazing support through this," she said.

Mr Moller said Ashleigh maintained her trademark optimism and concern for others after the surgery.

"Ashleigh wanted to post a photo of her and also the scan after the operation to let everyone know how she was and what she was facing," he said.

"Thanks to the team of neurosurgeons, doctors and all the staff for looking after (Ashleigh) and everything you have done, you have been amazing.

"It's going to be a long road ahead but I'm sure she is up for the challenge."

