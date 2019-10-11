UPDATE: Teen rushed to Bay hospital with head injury

UPDATE: A teenager who suffered a head injury in a single-vehicle rollover at Maryborough West has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Paramedics transported the boy after assessing him at the scene.

He was transported in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A teenage boy has suffered a head injury in a single-vehicle roll-over on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough West.

The crash happened about 4.25pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were at the scene assessing the patient.