Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Teen rushed to Bay hospital with head injury

Carlie Walker
by
11th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A teenager who suffered a head injury in a single-vehicle rollover at Maryborough West has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Paramedics transported the boy after assessing him at the scene.

He was transported in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A teenage boy has suffered a head injury in a single-vehicle roll-over on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough West.

The crash happened about 4.25pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were at the scene assessing the patient.

More Stories

crash fccrash hervey bay hospital maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ‘I will miss her so much’: Son faces mother’s murderer

    premium_icon ‘I will miss her so much’: Son faces mother’s murderer

    News The son of a woman who was raped and murdered by her neighbour has spoken of his family’s never-ending heartache and ongoing nightmares.

    Health Minister wants more detail on Pennington sacking

    premium_icon Health Minister wants more detail on Pennington sacking

    Breaking Health Minister to assess the termination of Adrian Pennington

    TOP THINGS TO DO: Family-friendly events throughout weekend

    premium_icon TOP THINGS TO DO: Family-friendly events throughout weekend

    News The fair will include a range of activities for adults and kids

    Where to find state's best garage sale bargains

    Where to find state's best garage sale bargains

    Smarter Shopping 80,000 Queenslanders ready to buy up on the Garage Sale Trail.