DARWIN city’s only paramedics have reportedly been pulled from their emergency post at Parap and sent to cover barrier trials at the racecourse, leaving the city with no nearby ambulances

A TEENAGE boy was taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a pushbike in Urangan on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the incident happened about 7.44am on the corner of Elizabeth and Dayman streets.

The spokesman said a boy in his mid-teens was treated for minor leg injuries at the scene before being taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.