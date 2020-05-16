Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed after being hit by car on early morning walk

Matt Collins
16th May 2020 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a male pedestrian has passed away in hospital after being struck by a car in Buderim early this morning.

At about 1.40am on Saturday morning, a 62-year-old Tewantin man was walking along Stringybark Rd when he was hit by a white Toyota sedan.

The man sustained critical injuries and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

More information to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

buderim crash fatal crash stringybark rd tewantin man
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New thermal tech to check temps at front door

        premium_icon New thermal tech to check temps at front door

        Health The hospital is one of the first in the state to employ the technology

        'Acknowledge history, move forward': Developer's arch plea

        'Acknowledge history, move forward': Developer's arch plea

        News The developer of the old flour mill site has issued a call to action

        Swim school still not out of troubled waters

        premium_icon Swim school still not out of troubled waters

        News Elders Swim Centre have some time to go before things turn around.

        MARKETS MADNESS: Challenges still too great for some

        premium_icon MARKETS MADNESS: Challenges still too great for some

        News Fraser Coast markets can reopen from Saturday, but with social distancing...