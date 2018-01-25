Breaking the barriers with a cuppa and a cop

Maryborough Police officers held their their first Coffee with a Cop, talking with the public at Alowishus Delicious café.

MARYBOROUGH police were out in force at the markets - promoting positive interaction with the community.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan with Senior Sergeant Melonie Geck and Volunteer in Policing Sandy attended Alowishus Delicious for Maryborough's first Coffee With A Cop.

"We have had fifty-plus people chatting with us - which has been fantastic," Snr Cnst Ryan said.

"This is our first one for Maryborough, we have held two in Hervey Bay before and they have been very successful.

"So we thought we would kick one off in Maryborough on market day - being very busy."

Snr Cnst Ryan said they would look at holding more events like it.

"The whole idea was to break down those barriers - if people want to come and ask us a question, find out what's happening - they can," she said.

"I had one person who was going through some issues with court processes and they got the clarification on that.

"A lot of people tend not to come to the police station to ask questions so it's a perfect opportunity for them to come up and ask."

She said they want to increase that community perception of police in a positive environment rather than a reactive environment.

"One of the good things this morning was a lot of the little kids coming up to us and just seeing police in a positive environment," Snr Cnst Ryan said.

"Rewarding them with a sticker and a smile can make all the difference instead of mum and dad saying don't do this or the police will come and take you away.

"Really just promoting positive interaction with police."

Maryborough Police officers (from left) Senior Sergeant Melonie Geck, Maryborough Patrol Inspector Paul Biggin, Volunteer in Policing Sandy, Sergeant Maria Nalder and Senior Constable Melanie Ryan with (from centre left) Sharon Stacey and Heather Ellis at Alowishus Delicious café for the first Coffee with a Cop. Boni Holmes

Snr Cnst Ryan said they were also promoting their blog - mypolice.qld.gov.au/maryborough.

"The blog has lots of local content - relevant to types of actions, offences that have occurred within the area whether it is arrests or whether it is a good news story, or events we have coming up.

"It also has photographs of what is going on, scams, multiple drug charges - just so people are aware of what is going on in their local area."

Volunteering In Police volunteer Sandy also attended the morning.

"I have been a volunteer for two-and-a-half years and was here to help answer questions," he said.

VIPs program included helping at events like the Coffee with a Cop, awareness campaigns and the Lock it or Lose It security audit.

Several police officers including the Maryborough Patrol's inspector visited the cafe during the coffee session.

Maryborough worker Lisa Peters who dropped into Alowishus Delicious spoke with police officers about schoolies and learner drivers.

"I also was enquiring about how I can talk to my child about keeping them safe whether at schoolies and out on the town at night," Lisa said.

"I received a great response."

Sharon Stacey heard about the Maryborough coffee chat through the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

"I came in to make a report on drugs," she said.

"This is a fantastic idea - they do a wonderful job and should be available to the community more often."