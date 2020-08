THOUSANDS of people have been left without power across the Fraser Coast.

According to Ergon Energy, 4711 homes are currently without power.

The suburbs affected include Beelbi Creek, Burgowan, Burrum, Burrum Heads Burrum River, Burrum Town, Craignish, Dundowran, Howard, Maryborough, Pacific Haven, Takura, Toogoom, Torbanlea and Urangan.

The outage is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Fault finding is in progress.