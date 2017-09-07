Two young children involved in three-car crash

Three cars were damaged in the crash on Boat Harbour Drive this morning.

SIX people, including two children, were involved in a three car crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denman's Camp Road this morning.

Hervey Bay Police senior constable, Tony Watherston, said at about 10.10am one car was rear ended while stopped at a set of traffic lights causing a domino effect.

Amongst the victims was a 21-year-old man, 28-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, 24-year-old woman and two kids aged one and two.

#Torquay - 2 patients stable to #HerveyBay Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Boat Harbour Drive & Denmans Camp Rd about 10am. #WideBay — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 7, 2017

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward by contacting Hervey Bay Police on 3128 5333.