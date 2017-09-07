28°
News

Two young children involved in three-car crash

Three cars were damaged in the crash on Boat Harbour Drive this morning.
Three cars were damaged in the crash on Boat Harbour Drive this morning. Inge Hansen
Inge Hansen
by

SIX people, including two children, were involved in a three car crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denman's Camp Road this morning.

Hervey Bay Police senior constable, Tony Watherston, said at about 10.10am one car was rear ended while stopped at a set of traffic lights causing a domino effect.

 

Three cars were damaged in the crash on Boat Harbour Drive this morning.
Three cars were damaged in the crash on Boat Harbour Drive this morning. Inge Hansen

Amongst the victims was a 21-year-old man, 28-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, 24-year-old woman and two kids aged one and two.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward by contacting Hervey Bay Police on 3128 5333.

 

Three cars were damaged in the crash on Boat Harbour Drive this morning.
Three cars were damaged in the crash on Boat Harbour Drive this morning. Inge Hansen

Topics:  boat harbour drive car crash hervey bay police traffic crash

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft warned he faces sack

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft warned he faces sack

LOCAL Government Minister Mark Furner has penned a letter to Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft ordering him to take “remedial action” and change his ways or risk the...

Police question teenagers after five linked alleged robberies

ROBBERY: Police at the scene of an armed robbery at Dominos in Pialba.

Police appeal for witness and victims.

Crash involving pub courtesy bus: woman seriously hurt

A three-car crash happened on Torquay Rd, Scarness next to the Torquay Police Station, about 7.41pm on September 6.

The accident scene was next to the Hervey Bay Police Station.

Mum tries to smuggle drugs for younger boyfriend into jail

Lynette Gayleen Loftus, 45, of Granville, attempted to smuggle drugs to her at-the-time boyfriend who was serving time in the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The man shoved the drugs into his rectum.

Local Partners