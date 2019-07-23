Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are at the scene of a three-car crash in Pialba.
Paramedics are at the scene of a three-car crash in Pialba. Jodie Callcott
News

BREAKING: Three car crash in Pialba

Jodie Callcott
Jessica Lamb
by and
23rd Jul 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.20PM:

PARAMEDICS are assessing two patients at the scene of a three-car crash in Hervey Bay.

All occupants are out of cars at the corner of Islander Rd and Nissan St in Pialba.

Emergency services are on scene at a three-car crash at Pialba.
Emergency services are on scene at a three-car crash at Pialba. Jodie Callcott

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a three-car crash in Pialba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the corner of Islander Rd and Nissan St about 2.50pm on Tuesday.

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are also at the scene.

More to come.

More Stories

fcbreaking fccrash fcpolice hervey bay paramedics pialba qfes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay property snags top price after two years on the market

    premium_icon Bay property snags top price after two years on the market

    Property An Urraween home which spent more than two years on the market has sold for $10,000 under asking price to become the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast

    SHADY SHOPPER: Mum's sneaky Bunnings scam exposed

    premium_icon SHADY SHOPPER: Mum's sneaky Bunnings scam exposed

    News Young daughter caught up in refund rip-off defence

    No one injured after two-car crash in M'boro

    premium_icon No one injured after two-car crash in M'boro

    Breaking Emergency services are on the scene of a two-car crash

    BIKIE-LINKED RAIDS: 20 arrested in major police sting

    premium_icon BIKIE-LINKED RAIDS: 20 arrested in major police sting

    Crime Guns, drugs have been seized in a major police operation