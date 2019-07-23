BREAKING: Three car crash in Pialba

Paramedics are at the scene of a three-car crash in Pialba.

UPDATE 3.20PM:

PARAMEDICS are assessing two patients at the scene of a three-car crash in Hervey Bay.

All occupants are out of cars at the corner of Islander Rd and Nissan St in Pialba.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a three-car crash in Pialba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the corner of Islander Rd and Nissan St about 2.50pm on Tuesday.

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are also at the scene.

More to come.