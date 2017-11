Three have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Three have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Hwy. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

THREE people have been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said three people received minor injuries after a truck and car collided on the highway between Bauple and Tiaro about 1.39pm.

FOLLOW MORE FCEMERGENCY STORIES HERE

Two were taken to Maryborough Hospital while the third person was taken to Gympie Hospital.

All three were transported in a stable condition.