Emergency workers at the scene of a car crashed through fence on Boat Harbour Drive near Hunter St.

Emergency workers at the scene of a car crashed through fence on Boat Harbour Drive near Hunter St. Alistair Brightman

BREAKING: THREE people are on the run after a single-vehicle crash near the Hervey Bay Bunnings Warehouse on Friday night.

Emergency services responded after 6.50pm when the car crashed on Boat Harbour Dr between Hunter and Taylor Sts.

One officer attempted to assist a passenger in the car and was allegedly assaulted.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are conducting patrols near the area.

More to come.