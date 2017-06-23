Johnathan Thurston to miss the rest of season

Jonathan Thurston of the Maroons reacts after his match-winning kick in Origin II.

JOHNATHAN Thurston's fairytale has been shattered with the Cowboys superstar to undergo surgery, ruling him out of the Origin decider and destroying his World Cup farewell.

Thurston's Origin II heroics have come at a huge cost with the Maroons champion to go under the knife after battling a fresh shoulder injury for 50 minutes in Queensland's 18-16 win at ANZ Stadium.

Cowboys coach Paul Green will confirm Thurston, who was hoping to play his 300th NRL game against Penrith tomorrow, requires season-ending surgery at a press conference today.

It is a devastating blow for the Maroons, who have lost Thurston and star utility back Darius Boyd (broken thumb) in the past 24 hours.

Thurston was hoping to be fit for the decider but after viewing results from scans, Cowboys doctors today advised the Queensland champion he requires surgery immediately.

After 37 games for the Maroons - including a record 36 straight Origin matches - Thurston's glittering Origin career is over.

The revelation has major implications not only for Queensland but the Cowboys and Australia. North Queensland's premiership ambitions are in tatters and Australian coach Mal Meninga must find a new five-eighth for the Kangaroos' World Cup defence starting in October.

It is understood Thurston faces at least a six-month recovery to ensure he is fully fit for what shapes as his final season in the NRL next season.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters now faces a scrumbase conundrum, with Michael Morgan set to be the frontline contender to replace Thurston as Cooper Cronk's halves partner.

With Origin I debutant Anthony Milford sidelined for six weeks with a shoulder injury, the likes of Corey Norman, Daly Cherry-Evans and Ben Hunt, who was called into camp for Origin II, will also be considered.