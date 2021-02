A child was airlifted to hospital after a near-drowning.

A child has been pulled from a pool in Glenwood on Thursday after a near-drowning.

The two-year-old child was rescued from a pool at a private address, a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The child was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.