A SHED behind a Torquay Rd home has been completely gutted by flames after a fire broke out about 4pm on New Year's Day.

Firefighters were called to the Torquay property just after 4pm. Although they were able to contain the blaze, the shed has been destroyed.

The Chronicle understands Torquay Rd is closed between Queens Rd and Down St.