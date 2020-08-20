Menu
The dingo known as Yellow Tag wearing its tracking device on Fraser Island.
Environment

BREAKING: Tracking collar removed from dingo

Carlie Walker
20th Aug 2020 3:45 PM
A CONTROVERSIAL collar used to track a Fraser Island dingo has been remotely removed from the animal.

The dingo, known as Yellow Tag, is believed to be pregnant but it is understood that is not why the collar was removed.

A second female dingo, also fitted with a collar, had a successful pregnancy and is caring for pups.

Yellow Tag, who wore the collar for more than a year, made international headlines, with petitions signed by thousands of people calling for the removal of the collar.

A statement from the Department of Environment and Science earlier this week said the tracking collars had been placed on the dingoes due to their "displaying threatening and high-risk behaviour".

Yellow Tag was involved in a high-risk interaction last month.

"The practice of using tracking collars is approved by an independent Animal Ethics Committee," a spokesman from the department said.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers closely monitor animals wearing a collar and will remove the collar if the animal's condition is negatively impacted.

"These tracking collars are designed to be removed via a remote drop-off process when tracking is no longer required."






    

      

