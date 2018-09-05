Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLOVER: Traffic delays are expected at Booral Rd, Nikenbah after a car rolled over in a two-vehicle crash.
ROLLOVER: Traffic delays are expected at Booral Rd, Nikenbah after a car rolled over in a two-vehicle crash. Cody Fox
News

BREAKING: Traffic delays after car rollover in Hervey Bay

Jessica Grewal
by
5th Sep 2018 2:27 PM

UPDATE 3PM: 

A UTILITY has rolled onto its roof after a crash on the corner of Booral Rd and Keen Rd earlier this afternoon.

Three police cars and a fire truck are currently on scene as the ute and a sedan are being loaded onto a tow truck.

ROLLOVER: Traffic delays are expected at Booral Rd, Nikenbah after a car rolled over in a two-vehicle crash.
ROLLOVER: Traffic delays are expected at Booral Rd, Nikenbah after a car rolled over in a two-vehicle crash. Cody Fox

The crash reportedly occurred around about 2.20pm.

Police confirmed no one involved in the crash has been taken to hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service.

More to come.

EARLIER:

A CAR has rolled in a two-vehicle crash on Booral Rd, Nikenbah.

Emergency services are at the scene of the accident which happened near the corner at Keen Rd about 2.20pm.

Traffic delays are expected.

More to come.

fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Former crabber brought to justice over molesting boy

    premium_icon Former crabber brought to justice over molesting boy

    News 'He broke down': Court told of porn movie, indecent acts of man who took child on trips

    Murder shift: Homicide squad here for targeted investigations

    Murder shift: Homicide squad here for targeted...

    Crime A team of homicide has arrived in the region determined to find answers

    OPINION: Detox centre will be a game changer

    premium_icon OPINION: Detox centre will be a game changer

    Opinion Drugs don't discriminate. As a court report, I've seen it first hand

    Veterans' partners open arms to next generation

    Veterans' partners open arms to next generation

    Community Her late husband served in the Vietnam war.

    • 5th Sep 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners