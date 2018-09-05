BREAKING: Traffic delays after car rollover in Hervey Bay

ROLLOVER: Traffic delays are expected at Booral Rd, Nikenbah after a car rolled over in a two-vehicle crash.

ROLLOVER: Traffic delays are expected at Booral Rd, Nikenbah after a car rolled over in a two-vehicle crash. Cody Fox

UPDATE 3PM:

A UTILITY has rolled onto its roof after a crash on the corner of Booral Rd and Keen Rd earlier this afternoon.

Three police cars and a fire truck are currently on scene as the ute and a sedan are being loaded onto a tow truck.

ROLLOVER: Traffic delays are expected at Booral Rd, Nikenbah after a car rolled over in a two-vehicle crash. Cody Fox

The crash reportedly occurred around about 2.20pm.

Police confirmed no one involved in the crash has been taken to hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service.

More to come.

EARLIER:

A CAR has rolled in a two-vehicle crash on Booral Rd, Nikenbah.

Emergency services are at the scene of the accident which happened near the corner at Keen Rd about 2.20pm.

Traffic delays are expected.

More to come.