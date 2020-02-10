Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been killed in a truck accident in the Tweed.
A man has been killed in a truck accident in the Tweed.
News

BREAKING: Tragedy on M1 in the Tweed

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Feb 2020 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been killed in an accident involving a semi-trailer in the Tweed.

Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs confirmed the crash involving the pedestrian and truck on the Pacific Mwy at Cudgera Creek happened about 7.10am.

The accident was about 1km north of Cudgera Creek Rd.

Paramedics initially attended the scene as well as the SES, but police said nothing could be done to save the man.

The north-bound lane on the M1 is currently closed and NSW's Transport Management Centre are helping to direct traffic off at Cudgera Creek Rd.

Police say investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

More to come.

fatal crash twdbreaking twdemergency twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Brien sensationally quits National Party

        premium_icon O’Brien sensationally quits National Party

        Politics Cop-turned-politician Llew O’Brien sent shockwaves through the Morrison Government overnight, quitting the Nationals after a shouting match with leader Michael...

        Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

        premium_icon Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

        News Police said the model admitted the drugs were for her personal use

        No major weather-related disasters reported

        premium_icon No major weather-related disasters reported

        News Maryborough SES volunteers have been assisting communities with leaking roofs and...

        Dad sneaks drugs into prison in his underpants

        premium_icon Dad sneaks drugs into prison in his underpants

        Crime Father busted with drugs in his underpants