UPDATE: Maryborough resident dead in Bruce Highway crash

UPDATE 11.25AM:

POLICE have confirmed the motorist killed in the crash along the Bruce Highway earlier this morning was a Maryborough resident.

UPDATE 8.52AM:

ONE person is confirmed dead at the scene of a truck and car crash on the south side of Henry Palmer Bridge along the Bruce Highway west of Maryborough.

Another person, a man, has been taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition with shoulder injuries.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area, with both north and southbound lanes closed.

The crash happened at 6.45am on the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Alice Street at Maryborough West.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious truck and car crash on the Bruce Highway.

The accident happened at 6.45am on the south side of Henry Palmer Bridge along the Bruce Highway west of Maryborough.

The highway is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Ambulance officers are treating a person with critical injuries.

One male patient is also being assessed.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area.