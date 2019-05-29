Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a truck and ute crash near Kingaroy.
Breaking

TOO SAD: Driver killed in second truck fatality in 48 hours

Matt Collins
by and Kate Kyriacou and Thomas Morgan
29th May 2019 12:28 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SMALL community in Queensland's southwest is reeling with yet another fatal accident confirmed this afternoon.

The fresh tragedy follows a horror accident on Monday night in which a woman and her four small children were killed in a head-on collision with a truck.

This afternoon, a man has been killed following another incident with a truck.

A truck and utility collided on Reedy Creek Rd near the intersection of Benair Rd at Benair, a neighbouring town of Kumbia where the family tragedy happened.

A Queensland police officer on scene confirmed the car crash at Benair this afternoon was a fatality.

The male driver of the ute, whose age is unknown at this time, died at the scene.

The truck driver had no serious injuries.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney said the utility was travelling along Benair Rd towards Kumbia. 

"For an unknown reason he has failed to see the truck and has collided with the back of the semi trailer," Snr Sgt Tierney said.

"The driver was thrown from the utility and was not wearing a seatbelt and has died instantly from the impact of the traffic crash."

Police believed the ute driven by the man had failed to stop at a stop sign, collided with the rear trailer of a truck.

Snr Sgt Tierney said the man likely died after being thrown from the ute.

"The vehicle has been basically disintegrated and he has been thrown from the vehicle, and I would say as a result of the impact," he said.

Snr Sgt Tierney said the past week was another stark reminder for drivers to take care on regional roads.

"Wear your seatbelt for a start, drive to the conditions, pay attention," he said.

This is the seventh road related death in six days in the South Burnett region. 

A Benair local who came across the scene said the accident was "horrifying".

The woman, who did not want to be named, said a combination of narrow rural roads and overconfidence while driving were contributing factors.

"People don't drive to the conditions, but the roads are too narrow."

 

EARLIER: 12.33PM 

Queensland Ambulance spokesman advised police and emergency service vehicles were on the scene of the Benair crash.

Two people were being assessed by paramedics.

One has sustained critical injuries.

The second person has no serious injuries.

EARLIER: 12.15pm

A TRUCK and vehicle crash has been reported at Benair, 25km southwest of Kingaroy, this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there were reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the corner of Reedy Creek Rd and Benair Rd.

At 12.15pm on Wednesday, May 29, the spokeswoman said people on scene had made the call to emergency services.

Drivers are urged to take caution if travelling in the area.

More information to follow.

