The scene of a cane truck crash in Granville.
The scene of a cane truck crash in Granville.
UPDATE: Power back on after cane truck crashes into pole

Carlie Walker
by
14th Aug 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
UPDATE, 12.40PM: Power has been restored to hundreds of homes and businesses in Maryborough and Granville after a cane truck crashed into a power pole.

The crash happened on Cambridge St in Granville about 9.54am.

Crews worked for about two hours to restore power.

EARLIER: Ergon crews are at the scene of a truck crash in Granville which has cut power to 1076 homes and businesses across the region.

The crash involved a cane truck, which collided with a power pole according to a spokesman from Ergon.

The incident happened about 9.54am on Wednesday.

He said crews were hopeful power would be restored between 12pm and 1pm.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said no one was injured in the crash.

