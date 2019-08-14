UPDATE: Power back on after cane truck crashes into pole
UPDATE, 12.40PM: Power has been restored to hundreds of homes and businesses in Maryborough and Granville after a cane truck crashed into a power pole.
The crash happened on Cambridge St in Granville about 9.54am.
Crews worked for about two hours to restore power.
EARLIER: Ergon crews are at the scene of a truck crash in Granville which has cut power to 1076 homes and businesses across the region.
The crash involved a cane truck, which collided with a power pole according to a spokesman from Ergon.
The incident happened about 9.54am on Wednesday.
He said crews were hopeful power would be restored between 12pm and 1pm.
A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said no one was injured in the crash.