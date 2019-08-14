UPDATE: Power back on after cane truck crashes into pole

The scene of a cane truck crash in Granville.

UPDATE, 12.40PM: Power has been restored to hundreds of homes and businesses in Maryborough and Granville after a cane truck crashed into a power pole.

The crash happened on Cambridge St in Granville about 9.54am.

Crews worked for about two hours to restore power.

EARLIER: Ergon crews are at the scene of a truck crash in Granville which has cut power to 1076 homes and businesses across the region.

The crash involved a cane truck, which collided with a power pole according to a spokesman from Ergon.

He said crews were hopeful power would be restored between 12pm and 1pm.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said no one was injured in the crash.