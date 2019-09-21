BREAKING: Truck loses trailer on Bruce Hwy

A TRUCK has lost its trailer on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened at the Bauple turn off near Tiaro.

The southbound lane of the highway has reopened, but traffic is moving slowly.

Truck has lost its trailer - Bauple Drive exit, Bruce Highway near Tiaro. Delays likely for 4-5 hrs, avoid if you can. pic.twitter.com/RjBe1lou9l — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 20, 2019

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Police said delays of up to five hours were expected, with motorists urged to take an alternate route if possible.

More to come.