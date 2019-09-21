Menu
BREAKING: Truck loses trailer on Bruce Hwy

Carlie Walker
by
21st Sep 2019 9:38 AM | Updated: 9:38 AM
A TRUCK has lost its trailer on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened at the Bauple turn off near Tiaro.

The southbound lane of the highway has reopened, but traffic is moving slowly.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Police said delays of up to five hours were expected, with motorists urged to take an alternate route if possible.

More to come.

