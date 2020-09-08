Menu
A truck has rolled on the Bruce Highway.
News

BREAKING: Truck on fire after rolling on Bruce Hwy

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 4:26 PM | Updated: 5:11 PM

UPDATE, 4.45PM: Fire crews are at the scene of a grassfire at Bauple after a B-Double truck rolled, igniting the blaze.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed is both directions and is likely to remain closed for several hours.

The fire is burning near Ironbark Ridge Rd.

A smoke warning has been issued for motorists and nearby residents.

EARLIER, 4.30PM: A truck has rolled then caught on fire on the Bruce Highway at Bauple.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene and the highway has been closed.

The crash happened near the intersection at Beaumont Rd.

One male patient is being assessed by paramedics.

Diversions are in place.

A smoke warning has been issued for the area.

More to come.

