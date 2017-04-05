BREAKING: Truck/bike collision closes Bruce Hwy south exit

A collision occurred at the overpass on the Bruce Hwy about 3.45pm this afternoon.

THE southbound exit of the Bruce Hwy has been closed after a traffic accident at the Alice St roundabout earlier this afternoon.

A motorcycle and truck collided at the overpass on the Alice St roundabout about 3.45pm this afternoon, with the rider treated for chest and shoulder injuries on scene.

He remains in a stable condition and has been transported to hospital.

As a result of the accident, police have advised the southbound exit of the Bruce Hwy is closed until emergency services have finished their work.

More to come.