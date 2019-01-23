Two-car crash in M'boro
UPDATE:
POLICE have confirmed the road has been cleared of debris and is re-open.
Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.
EARLIER:
A MAN has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Maryborough.
Two Queensland Ambulance crews attended collision on the corner of Ferry Ln and Ann St about 11.10am.
The adult male was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition with neck and back pain.
A Queensland police spokesperson confirmed officers were still on scene.