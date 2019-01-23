Menu
Alistair Brightman
News

Two-car crash in M'boro

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Jan 2019 12:03 PM

UPDATE:

POLICE have confirmed the road has been cleared of debris and is re-open.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

EARLIER:

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Maryborough.

Two Queensland Ambulance crews attended collision on the corner of Ferry Ln and Ann St about 11.10am.

The adult male was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition with neck and back pain.

A Queensland police spokesperson confirmed officers were still on scene.

