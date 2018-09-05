Two hospitalised in separate crashes in region overnight

TWO people were hospitalised overnight after two separate single vehicle crashes across the Fraser Coast.

A 49-year-old Bauple woman was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition when she was lost control of the car turning onto Forestry Rd from Main St, Bauple at 6.17pm last night.

The woman was reportedly travelling towards Bauple and was observed driving erratically before she collided with street sign and came to rest in a street drain.

A man in his 20s was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle traffic crash southbound on the Bruce Hwy and Quarry Rd, Maryborough West at 7.12pm.