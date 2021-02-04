Menu
Two dingoes have been involved in an attack on a child.
News

BREAKING: Two dingoes involved in serious attack on child

Carlie Walker
4th Feb 2021 10:50 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM
UPDATE: A boy has sustained four minor puncture wounds after a dingo attack on Fraser Island.

The attack happened about 9.30am on Orchid Beach.

Paramedics are treating the child.

EARLIER: Two dingoes have been involved in a serious attack on a child on Fraser Island.

Rangers are at Orchid Beach where the incident happened.

The child suffered bite wounds, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

First responders are giving first aid treatment to the boy.

More to come.

