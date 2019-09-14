Menu
uber on maggie
BREAKING: Two men dead after tragic boating accident

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Sep 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
TWO men have tragically died after their boat collided with an object at high-speed north of Yeppoon last night.

Another boat discovered the Sailfish 3000, a six-metre aluminium catamaran, drifting near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater around 11.30pm.

Water police attended the scene, and preliminary inquiries revealed the boat hit an object at speed and two men died because of the collision.

The two deceased men were found in the vessel and were the only people on-board.

The vessel suffered significant damage to the front, below the water line.

Police investigations are continuing.

