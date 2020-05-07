Menu
Two new coronavirus cases on Gold Coast

Kirstin Payne
Kirstin Payne
7th May 2020 10:00 AM
CORONAVIRUS cases on the Gold Coast have grown overnight with the city reporting another two infections of the potentially deadly virus.

The region's total number of infections now sits at 195, with a jump of three new cases in the past week.

There are now 12 active cases on the Gold Coast.

The new local cases were the only new outbreak recorded in the state in the past 24 hours.

Contract tracers are working to establish the source of the infection.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at Parliament House. Picture: Attila Csaszar.
In an announcement this morning the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also confirmed changes to some social distancing rules from Sunday.

The new rules allow up to five people from the same family/household will be allowed to visit another household from mothers day.

This will only be allowed inside of the home, not in public places.

Originally published as BREAKING: Two new coronavirus cases on Gold Coast

