Two people were taken to hospital after a two car crash on Bideford St in Hervey Bay about 5pm today.

Two people were taken to hospital after a two car crash on Bideford St in Hervey Bay about 5pm today. Cody Fox

TWO women were taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the corner of Bideford St and Boat Harbour Dr about 5pm today.

Paramedics assessed five people at the scene and transported a woman in her 70s with a leg injury and a woman in her 20s with abdominal pain to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Bideford St was closed for some time while the crash scene was cleared.