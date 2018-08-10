Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

BREAKING: Two prison guards suspended from M'boro jail

Annie Perets
by
10th Aug 2018 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO custodial corrections officers have been suspended from duty at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

A 50-year-old man, was suspended over allegations of sleeping on duty and breach of professional boundaries.

The second, A 38-year-old was suspended over allegations of failing to disclose a change in criminal history.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the matters the individuals were suspended over unrelated matters.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, QCS is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability," the spokesman said.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers."

The suspensions were effective as of Friday. 

fccrime fraser coast maryborough correctional centre queensland corrective services
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Accused child predator faces 651 charges

    EXCLUSIVE: Accused child predator faces 651 charges

    Crime A young Fraser Coast man is at the centre of a shocking child sex investigation.

    Delicious parmas could save our farmers

    premium_icon Delicious parmas could save our farmers

    News Licensed venues across the region are rallying for our farmers

    Mum confronts son's 'bullies' and assaults teenage girl

    premium_icon Mum confronts son's 'bullies' and assaults teenage girl

    Crime The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

    BREAKING: Man in hospital after suspected stabbing

    BREAKING: Man in hospital after suspected stabbing

    Breaking Police are investigating the cause of the injury.

    Local Partners