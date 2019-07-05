Menu
BREAKING: Person thrown from vehicle, in critical condition

Carlie Walker
by
5th Jul 2019 6:45 PM
UPDATE: One person is in a critical condition after being thrown from a vehicle after a two-car crash at Childers.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said two rescue helicopters and four ambulance crews have been tasked to the scene.

Two others are in a serious condition with multiple injuries, with one trapped in the vehicle.

Two other patients have been assessed by paramedics and have suffered minor injuries.

EARLIER: Two people are reportedly trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Childers.

The two-car crash happened about 6.33pm on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were responding to the incident, with four people believed to be involved in the crash.

He said one of the people had been reported to be unconscious at the scene.

