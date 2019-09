Two vehicle crash between Nanango and Yarraman.

Two vehicle crash between Nanango and Yarraman. Molly Hancock

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a two vehicle crash outside of Nanango.

A QPS spokeswoman said the call was made about the crash at 6.07pm this evening.

"The crash was just north of the over taking lane outside of Nanango coming from Yarraman," she said.

"We will know more soon."

