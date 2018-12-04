Two women taken to hospital after M'boro crash

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to the scene at 8.39am when the cars collided on the corner of Fort St and Albert St.

UPDATE:

A 70-YEAR-OLD woman and a 48 year-old woman are in a stable condition with lacerations and contusions after a crash in Maryborough.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service confirmed the patients are being assessed by the doctors.

EARLIER:

TWO women have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Maryborough.

The two patients were transported to Maryborough Hospital in stable conditions suffering chest injuries, ankle pain and seatbelt-related injuries.

More to come.