BREAKING: Vegetation fire on Fraser Island

A FIRE has broken out on the southern end of Fraser Island near Hook Point.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are monitoring and patrolling the area after the blaze started about 7am today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said there were no fire crews at the scene.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

More to come.