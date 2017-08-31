BREAKING: Vegetation fire on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A VEGETATION fire is burning on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd at Dundathu.

Two rural crews are at the scene of the incident, which started about 9.25am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said containment lines had been put in place and the fire was currently under control.

"No homes are under threat," she said.

"It is burning in containment lines."

She said there could be some smoke in the area.

Motorists are urged to use caution, while residents should keep their doors and windows closed and keep medication nearby if suffering from a respiratory condition.