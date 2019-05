A crash between a motorcycle and a car on the corner of Richmond and Kent St in Maryborough.

A crash between a motorcycle and a car on the corner of Richmond and Kent St in Maryborough. Robyne Cuerel

A CAR and motorbike have collided on the corner of Kent and Richmond streets in Maryborough.

The crash happened about 1.30pm on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.