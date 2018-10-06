Menu
DOUBLE CRASH: Alice St in Maryborough is closed and emergency services are on scene after two vehicles collided on the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts on Saturday morning.
DOUBLE CRASH: Alice St in Maryborough is closed and emergency services are on scene after two vehicles collided on the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts on Saturday morning. Cody Fox
News

BREAKING: Vehicles crash, hit power pole in Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
by
6th Oct 2018 12:23 PM

TWO men have been transported to hospital after a minivan and tow truck collided on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts about 11.20am after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The Chronicle understands one of the vehicles collided with a power pole during the incident.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both men suffered minor injuries and were taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

Ergon Energy and SES crews are on scene to assess damage to the power poles.

