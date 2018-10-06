BREAKING: Vehicles crash, hit power pole in Maryborough
TWO men have been transported to hospital after a minivan and tow truck collided on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts about 11.20am after reports of a two-vehicle crash.
The Chronicle understands one of the vehicles collided with a power pole during the incident.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both men suffered minor injuries and were taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.
Ergon Energy and SES crews are on scene to assess damage to the power poles.