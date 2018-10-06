BREAKING: Vehicles crash, hit power pole in Maryborough

DOUBLE CRASH: Alice St in Maryborough is closed and emergency services are on scene after two vehicles collided on the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts on Saturday morning.

DOUBLE CRASH: Alice St in Maryborough is closed and emergency services are on scene after two vehicles collided on the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts on Saturday morning. Cody Fox

TWO men have been transported to hospital after a minivan and tow truck collided on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts about 11.20am after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The Chronicle understands one of the vehicles collided with a power pole during the incident.

DOUBLE CRASH: Alice St in Maryborough is closed and emergency services are on scene after two vehicles collided on the corner of Alice and Tooley Sts on Saturday morning. Cody Fox

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both men suffered minor injuries and were taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

Ergon Energy and SES crews are on scene to assess damage to the power poles.