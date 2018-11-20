Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Fire at a car dealership in M'boro
Offbeat

BREAKING: Man in hospital after fire at car dealership

Jessica Lamb
Annie Perets
by and
20th Nov 2018 12:53 PM | Updated: 1:26 PM

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a car dealership.

Two vehicles inside a workshop at a business on Adelaide St, Maryborough caught fire about noon on Tuesday.

Emergency services attend a fire in Maryborough on November 20.
Emergency services attend a fire in Maryborough on November 20. Jessica Lamb

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male patient suffered facial burns.

He was in a a stable condition when taken to Hervey Bay Hospital. 

Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics attended the workplace accident.

Adelaide St has reopened to normal traffic.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Bradley Spencer said pressure hoses and foam were used to extinguish the fire, which was out by about 12.20pm. 

The blaze coming from the two lit cars, which were parked in a workshop, caused damage to the roof.

Adelaide St, Maryborough closed at a section while emergency services attend to a fire at a car dealership.
Adelaide St, Maryborough closed at a section while emergency services attend to a fire at a car dealership. Jessica Lamb

The Chronicle understands that smoke spread into other areas of the business. 

Fighterfighters are currently conducting safety checks inside the premises. 

editors picks fcfire fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SURVIVOR'S STORY: Just one of 27,000 cases in Queensland

    premium_icon SURVIVOR'S STORY: Just one of 27,000 cases in Queensland

    News While Jenny* was sitting inside Maryborough Hospital with her sick infant son, she unknowingly let her phone go to voicemail while she spoke to the doctor

    HISTORIC: Never seen before photos of the region uncovered

    premium_icon HISTORIC: Never seen before photos of the region uncovered

    News The glass negatives are from the late 1800s to early 1900s.

    Cop spitter: ‘I don’t call myself Australian’

    Cop spitter: ‘I don’t call myself Australian’

    News “I want to say sorry to my mob. With any of these articles I never intended to hurt...

    Best place to hook a catch as strong winds expected

    premium_icon Best place to hook a catch as strong winds expected

    News Northerly winds will makes things difficult.

    Local Partners